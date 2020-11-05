'Stop the count': Trump supporters swarm vote centers in Michigan, Arizona

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7648612" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Biden spoke to the public Wednesday, saying: "It's clear that we're winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes." Biden said it's important for the nation to unite once the 2020 presidential election is finalized.

President Donald Trump, in an early morning appearance at the White House, made premature claims of victories in several key states and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might try to pursue.

Dozens of angry supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centers in Michigan and Arizona as the returns went against him Wednesday in the two key states, while thousands of anti-Trump protesters demanding a complete tally of the ballots in the still-undecided election took to the streets in cities across the U.S."Stop the count!" the Trump supporters chanted in Detroit. "Stop the steal!" they said in Phoenix.The protests came as the president insisted without evidence that there were major problems with the voting and the ballot counting, especially with mail-in votes, and as Republicans filed suit in various states over the election.Wearing Trump gear, the Phoenix protesters filled much of the parking lot at the Maricopa County election center, and members of the crowd chanted, "Fox News sucks!" in anger over the network declaring Joe Biden the winner in Arizona.Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican and staunch Trump supporter, joined the crowd, declaring: "We're not going to let this election be stolen. Period."However, observers from both major political parties were inside the election center as ballots were processed and counted, and the procedure was live-streamed online at all times.Several sheriff's deputies blocked the entrance to the building. And the vote-counting went on into the night, Maricopa County Elections Department spokeswoman Megan Gilbertson said.