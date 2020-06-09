Trump tweets conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester police officers knocked to ground

BUFFALO, New York -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning tweeted a conspiracy theory about a Buffalo police protester who was pushed and fell to the ground last week, leading to charges against the officers involved.

In the tweet, the president alleged that 75-year-old Martin Gugino "was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment." Trump also tagged the conservative news outlet OANN.

The president also claimed that Gugino may be an ANTIFA provocateur.

Gugino was shoved by Buffalo police while protesting outside City Hall last week. He remains in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lashed out at the president in response to the tweet.

"It is all made up," he said. "It is all fabricated. There is no fact to any of it. He is accusing this man of being associated with ANTIFA, and no proof whatsoever."

He called on President Trump to apologize.

"You think that the blood coming out of his head was staged? Is that what you are saying?" he said. "You saw his head hit the pavement, and you see blood on the pavement. Maybe he fell harder than he was pushed. How reckless, how irresponsible, how mean, how crude. I mean, if there is ever a reprehensible dumb comment, and from the president of the united States. At this moment of anguish and anger, what does he do? Pours gasoline on the fire. If he ever feels a moment of decency, he should apologize for that tweet. Because it is wholly unacceptable. Not a piece of proof, totally personally disparaging, and in a moment where the man is still in the hospital. Show some decency. Show some humanity. Show some fairness. You are the president of the United States."

Gugino was part of a group protesting against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death and was out past the city's 8 p.m. curfew. An attorney for Gugino has stated that he was a peaceful protester.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown responded to the president's tweet with a statement:


Speaking with local ABC affiliate WKBW, a man who was with Gugino before the incident described him as "funny and gentle."

"He's also an older white man in America and knows the privileges that come along with that," Terrence Bisson said.

Two Buffalo police officers are currently suspended without pay and facing assault charges in the incident.

Last month, Twitter placed fact-check warnings on two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots "fraudulent" and predicted problems with the November elections. It demoted and placed a stronger warning on a third tweet about Minneapolis protests that read, in part, that "when the looting starts the shooting starts."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
