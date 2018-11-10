Trump tweetstorm about California fires has some 'disgusted'

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

More than 4,000 are fighting the Camp and Woolsey Fires in California that have burned over 170,000 acres. Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died. The destruction is catastrophic. God Bless them all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

"I woke up this morning and I was disgusted and sickened when I saw it," Jeff DelBono said.What Jeff DelBono saw was President Trump's tweet blasting the forest department for mismanagement - even threatening to cut federal aid.The president wrote, "So many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!""There is no difference from him saying what he did to firefighters and victims here, as it would be for troops going into battle and threatening to pull their funding," DelBono said.DelBono is one of the vice presidents of California Professional Firefighters. He admits there may be problems with the system but says now isn't the time for politics.Of the 10 firefighters sent from Alameda to fight the wildfires, six are paid for by federal money. He says the president's tweet is not only demoralizing, it's wrong."I think everyone should remember that the federal government owns 98 percent of forest land in the state of California," DelBono said. "People are losing their homes, our brothers and sisters are on the front line fighting this fire right now. This is not the time to make a statement about forest management.""We can't depend on this president to be with us," said Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.Rep. Waters was in San Francisco on Saturday night as a keynote speakers for an NAACP event. She said that once again Trump is taking on California."This is typical of this president. He speaks out about things he knows nothing about. He has no understanding about how processes work," Waters said.Later the president back-tracked a bit with another tweet, this time praising fire firefighters. The tweet reads in part, "Our hearts are with...the families of the 11 who have died. The destruction is catastrophic. God Bless them all."Since Trump's tweet, the death toll in Northern California's Camp Fire has risen to at least 23.But DelBono said the president blaming the forest department fails to address the big issues, like global warming."This is not about forest management. We are dealing with warming temperatures, record low humidity and very extreme winds," DelBono explained.In an interview with ABC7 News, former Republican Congressman Doug Ose said the president's tweet was "spot on." He said the tweet doesn't criticize victims or firefighters.He adds that the excessive amounts of dead trees create fuel for the fire and that there isn't the legal framework to address these issues. He said given how bad the problem is, the president has to send a strong message to get lawmakers to act.