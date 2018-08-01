Trump's ex-press secretary forced to decide between 'loyalty' and 'truth'

KARMA ALLEN
President Donald Trump's former press secretary tried to dodge questions about the importance of "loyalty" and "the truth" on Tuesday, despite the interviewer's attempts to nail him down.

Sean Spicer appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" where the host asked him: Which is "more important: loyalty or the truth?"

Spicer initially tried to avoid the question.

"I don't think it's a binary choice," he said. "I think that you can tell the person that you work for if there's a problem with what they're saying and you give them the best advice and counsel you can. But I don't think that it's a binary, you have to choose one or the other."

"Right, but I'm asking you," Kimmel said, pressuring Spicer for a direct answer.

"The answer is you always have to go out and maintain your credibility in the truth, yes," Spicer answered. "So that would take precedence over the first."

He also acknowledged that his time as White House press secretary had caused him to communicate things that he may not have agreed with.

"I think there were times I went out and expressed what the president believed or a view that he had that people didn't agree with or that they were saying that was not true," he said. "And they would blame me for the fact that I was communicating a view or a belief that he had."

Spicer appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his new book, "The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and The President," which he says discusses his time in the White House in 2017. It was his second time appearing on the show since he left the White House.

"I've been doing this for 25 years. I've never had a boss or someone that I've represented where I say, '100 percent, I agree with what they believe,'" he said. "But that's not the job you sign up for. You're not saying, 'I'm going to agree with everything you're saying.'"
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Carr Fire jumps Shasta-Trinity county line, neighbors more scared than ever
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Cupertino shelves 'head' tax vote to 2020, potential impacts to Apple, others
Bicyclists rally for safety changes after close calls near Mt. Diablo
BARK! The pets displaced by the Carr Fire have something to tell you
Carr Fire community meeting leaves some residents unsatisfied
Show More
DRONEVIEW7 over neighborhood devastated by Carr Fire in Shasta Co.
Consumer Reports tells you how to keep your cutting boards clean
East Bay man books Paris vacation home on Travelocity, finds out it's a scam
Pet victims of Car Fire brought to safety in Bay Area
California fires prompts concern for East Bay officials
More News