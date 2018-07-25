Trump's proposed summit with Putin delayed

MERIDITH MCGRAW
National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a statement Wednesday that a proposed meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin won't be until 2019 after the "Russia witch hunt is over."

"The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we've agreed that it will be after the first of the year," Bolton said in a statement.

Last week, President Donald Trump extended an invitation to Putin to come to Washington for a second bilateral meeting. On Tuesday, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Trump and Putin may just meet on the sidelines of the G20 in Argentina in November.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
BART stabbing suspect charged with murder, attempted murder
San Jose store owners where winning Mega Millions jackpot sold get bonus
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax; suspect turns himself in
Here's how a BART rider helped police catch the dangerous stabbing suspect
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants
Ferguson Fire continues to grow prompting new mandatory evacuations
$522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket in San Jose
Show More
12-mile-wide body of water found beneath Martian landscape
SpaceX launches 10 more communications satellites
'So much crying': Dozens killed in election day bombing
Airbnb guests caught on camera stealing from neighbor's home in Nashville
April the giraffe is officially pregnant again
More News