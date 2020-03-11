Coronavirus Outbreak: TSA workers at San Jose airport test positive for COVID-19

The TSA counter @FlySJC .. empty but no signs of restrictions or decontamination or warnings about confirmed cases of #covid19 at the airport. Full details on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/VZ4oi5zuJZ — KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) March 11, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Three Transportation Security Officers who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport have tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.The officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home."Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public," a TSA spokesperson said in a statement."We will update as more information becomes available."The airport posted an update to their Facebook page, saying in part, "The safety and health of our employees and the traveling public is our first priority."We still don't know which terminals the employees were working in, when they were diagnosed with COVID-19, or who they have come into contact with.