Tulane student Margaret Maurer killed by flying tires at Mississippi highway rest stop

EMBED <>More Videos

A Tulane University student was killed at a highway rest stop after tires from a passing truck struck her.

GAUTIER, Miss. -- Authorities say a Tulane University student was killed at an Interstate 10 rest stop in Mississippi when two tires came loose from a passing tractor-trailer and struck her.

News outlets report officials with the New Orleans school have identified the student as 21-year-old Margaret Maurer, of Forest Lake, Minnesota. Gautier police say the tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when it lost the wheels, which then crossed the eastbound lanes and entered the rest stop.

Authorities say Maurer and two friends were about to get back into their vehicle when the tires hit her and two cars. The rest stop was closed while the death was investigated. It's unclear what caused the tractor-trailer's tires to come loose.

Gautier lies just west of Pascagoula on the Mississippi coast.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
mississippilouisianaminnesotawoman killedus worldfreak accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Formal agreement not reached in San Ramon Valley Unified negotiations
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Accuweather Forecast: More showers today
San Jose mother, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Oncologist: Pancreatic cancer affecting more Americans
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Powerball jackpot grows to $414M
Show More
Ex-Florida cop guilty of manslaughter, attempted murder for killing stranded black motorist
First all-female spacewalk set for March 29
Mark Zuckerberg lays out plans for privacy-friendly Facebook
Federal judge criticizes PG&E's wildfire record, demands action
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from SB Hwy 101 lanes in San Jose
More TOP STORIES News