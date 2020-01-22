Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for apparently calling her 'favorite of the Russians'

By KAREN MATTHEWS
NEW YORK -- Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton on Wednesday over an interview in which Clinton appeared to call Gabbard "the favorite of the Russians."

Gabbard, a Hawaii congresswoman, said in her lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan that Clinton's comments in a podcast last year in which she suggested that Gabbard was being groomed by Russia to be a third-party candidate were based on either her own imagination or "extremely dubious conspiracy theories" that any reasonable person would know to be "inherently and objectively unreliable."

During the Oct. 15 Democratic presidential debate, Gabbard criticized a TV commentator she said had called her "an asset of Russia."

Without naming Gabbard, Clinton appeared to agree with the characterization during a podcast appearance days later on "Campaign HQ with David Plouffe." Plouffe was campaign manager for President Barack Obama in 2008 and served as served as a senior adviser to the president.

"She's the favorite of the Russians," Clinton told Plouffe, who was campaign manager for future President Barack Obama in 2008, referring to a person she had earlier identified as a woman "who's currently in the Democratic primary. ... They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far."

The lawsuit charges that Clinton "reserves a special hatred and animosity for Tulsi" because Gabbard endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders over Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary campaign and never endorsed Clinton.

Asked to comment on the lawsuit, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said, "That's ridiculous."

Gabbard, whose support among Democratic primary voters has averaged around 1% in polls, has said she will not run for president as a third-party candidate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citylawsuitu.s. & world2020 presidential electionhillary clinton
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Livermore police investigating officer-involved shooting
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area man says son roughed up during questioning
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, afternoon sun
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
'Outlet challenge' could cause serious injury, fire official warns
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Spike in BART thefts, SF Restaurant Week, BTS coming to Levi's Stadium
BART resumes normal service after smoke in San Bruno
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
3 teens killed in crash after allegedly playing prank on man
Furries to the rescue: Costumed conventioneers save woman
More TOP STORIES News