'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce found dead with girlfriend in Las Vegas

Boyce appeared as Tyler Crowley in the 2008 film starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.
LAS VEGAS -- An actor in the film "Twilight" and his girlfriend were found dead last week in a Las Vegas condominium, authorities said Tuesday.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said foul play was not suspected in the May 13 deaths of Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adenike Adepoju, 27.

The coroner said their causes and manners of death won't be known until medical examiners receive toxicology test results in several weeks.

The bodies were found after police were summoned to a report of a dead body in a residential complex several miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

Las Vegas Police Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman, said the deaths were not considered to be the result of a criminal act.

Boyce's mother, Lisa Wayne, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that she had planned to meet with Boyce today to talk about a chicken wing business they wanted to open. She referred also to Boyce's 10-year-old daughter. Adepoju had a 4-year-old son.
