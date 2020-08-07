Sports

Tyler Skaggs death: Former Angels employee charged in connection with pitcher's fatal overdose

DALLAS -- A former Angels employee has been taken into federal custody after being charged in connection with the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the Justice Department said Friday.

Eric Kay, the Angels' onetime director of communications, was charged with conspiracy to distribute a mixture containing detectable amounts of fentanyl. He surrendered to authorities in Texas, where Skaggs died on July 1 of last year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Dallas.

The 45-year-old Kay made his initial appearance before a federal judge Friday morning.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his hotel room at the Southlake Town Square Hilton last summer. The Angels were staying at the hotel while in town to play the Texas Rangers.

An employee for the Los Angeles Angels told federal investigators that he provided oxycodone to Tyler Skaggs and abused it with him for years, according to ESPN.



The Angeles released a statement Friday after the charges against Kay became public:

"It has been more than a year since the tragic passing of Tyler Skaggs, and all of us affected by this loss continue to grieve. The circumstances surrounding his death are a tragedy that has impacted countless individuals and families.

The Angels Organization has fully cooperated with Law Enforcement and Major League Baseball. Additionally, in order to comprehensively understand the circumstances that led to his death, we hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation.

We learned that there was unacceptable behavior inconsistent with our code of conduct, and we took steps to address it. Our investigation also confirmed that no one in management was aware, or informed, of any employee providing opioids to any player, nor that Tyler was using opioids.

As we try to heal from the loss of Tyler, we continue to work with authorities as they complete their investigation."



