grammy award

Tyler, the Creator brings mom onstage for Grammys acceptance speech

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Musicians thank their parents all the time during acceptance speeches, but Tyler, the Creator took it one step further, bringing his mother onto the stage with him in a sweet Grammys moment Sunday evening.

Tyler, whose full name is Tyler Okonma, won best rap album for "Igor." When he was announced as the winner, his mother excitedly stood up and began to cheer. The two hugged before a visibly stunned Tyler headed onto the stage, his mother trailing not far behind.

The two embraced once more on the stage before he said, "That's my mom if y'all are wondering." She cried in his arms, they hugged again, and he began his speech by telling his mother that she "did a great job raising this guy."

He continued to thank his managers, friends, family, label and fans for "trusting my crazy ideas."

"I never fully felt accepted in rap, so for y'all to always stand by me and get me here -- I really appreciate that," he added.

"Igor," released last spring, beat out albums by Dreamville, Meek Mill, 21 Savage and YBN Cordae.

Click here to see a full list of Grammy winners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showshollywoodmusic newsgrammy award
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRAMMY AWARD
The Grammy Museum now offers digital programming online.
Sting starring in SF musical
Ariana Grande looked just like Disney princess at the Grammys
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hair salons can reopen in all but 11 CA counties, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News