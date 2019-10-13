Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan

TOKYO -- Rescuers in Japan are continuing to help people in the aftermath of a ferocious typhoon, as the death toll from the storm climbed to as high as 33.

The government's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, which tends to be conservative in its counts, said late Sunday that 14 people died and 11 were missing as a result of Typhoon Hagibis, while 187 suffered injuries. It said 1,283 homes were flooded and 517 were damaged, partially or totally.

Japan's Kyodo News agency said 33 people died and 19 were missing.

The typhoon made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening and battered central and northern Japan with torrents of rain and powerful gusts of wind. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
japandisasterstorm
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in San Jose neighborhood where Utah-based CEO went missing
Power fully restored to all customers after outages, PG&E says
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Diocese of Oakland mourns death of pastor, visiting archbishop
Outages leaves thousands without power in Morgan Hill
SJ homeowner believes she was targeted by brazen burglars
UCB grad student says research may have been destroyed by PG&E outage
Show More
Man arrested after allegedly threatening hospital worker with knife
Blue Angels thrill huge crowds at Saturday's SF Fleet Week airshow
10-year-old girl dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board
Fleet Week festivities continue in SF through weekend
More TOP STORIES News