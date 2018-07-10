U-Haul filled with sentimental items stolen from Santa Clara has been found

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
A U-Haul filled with sentimental items that was stolen in Santa Clara has been found.

Last week, Denise Hall's family loaded a rented U-Haul truck because they're updating the flooring in their home. They have to move temporarily.

On Friday, July 6, she says someone stole the truck. It included some furniture and other household items.

"But what was especially heartbreaking was my children's personal objects like their childhood stuffed animals. The few school projects that I'd saved," said Hall.

Hall knows it was a mistake to leave the loaded U-Haul. She hopes her story warns others.

While the truck was found, everything of value was gone. "What's left is a few bags of their outgrown clothes and some things we were going to donate to Goodwill," Hall said.

The family says they believe their identities were stolen because of the theft and some fraudulent charges made in Campbell.

Police say they're following leads and are hoping to find the thieves.
