Coronavirus: San Francisco-based Uber cutting 3,000 more jobs in new round of layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Uber is getting ready to cut several thousand additional jobs as the San Francisco based company handles the massive drop-off in rides during the coronavirus pandemic.CEO Dara Khosrowshahi issued an email to employees Monday outlining the specifics."We have made the incredibly difficult decision to reduce our workforce by around 3,000 people, and to reduce investments in several non-core projects," said Khosrowshahi. "As a leadership team we had to take the time to make the right decisions, to ensure that we are treating our people well, and to make certain that we could walk you through our decision making in the sort of detailed and transparent manner you deserve."The announcement comes less than two weeks after Uber initially cut 3,700 jobs, or 14% of its workforce.Here's the full message from Uber's CEO: