18-year-old accused of assaulting Uber driver, stabbing & robbing teen in Mill Valley

MILL VALLEY, Calif. -- An 18-year-old Mill Valley man was booked into the Marin County Jail Sunday afternoon in connection with an assault on an Uber driver and a stabbing minutes later of a 15-year-old boy, Mill Valley police said.

John Santiago Rosales turned himself into Mill Valley police about 19 hours after a man driving an Uber vehicle was punched in the face by his passenger in the area of East Blithedale Avenue and Elm Avenue.

That was called in to police at about 6 p.m. Saturday.

Almost simultaneously, Mill Valley police got a call about a 15-year-old boy being stabbed near Park Elementary School, at East Blithedale

RELATED: UBER ATTACK: Video shows woman assaulting, biting rideshare driver for no apparent reason

Avenue and Elm Avenue, near where the Uber attack was reported. The juvenile victim, whose cell phone was taken by his assailant, was treated at a local hospital for stab wounds and later released.

Both victims gave police similar descriptions of their attacker, and police reached out to the suspect's family Saturday night, officers said.

Rosales was arrested on suspicion of battery with injury, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about either of these attacks is asked to call Mill Valley police Detective Sgt. Ryan Smith at (415) 389-4100.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mill valleyassaultattackteenagerteenuberviolencestabbinginvestigation
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big rig crash, fuel spill causes traffic nightmare on NB I-680
AccuWeather Forecast: Wet morning, dry and breezy afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
WATCH IN 60: Rain clearing later today, Trump to visit Bay Area, new Tartine location
13-month-old baby found dead in Santa Rosa home, police say drugs involved
President Trump expected in Bay Area tomorrow
Christie Brinkley breaks arm, daughter Sailor to take place on 'DWTS'
Show More
Body found in SJ building burned in possible arson fire, source says
Propane explosion kills firefighter, injures 6 others
K-pop sensation BTS is back
16-year-old killed, 2 teens injured in Novato car crash
10-year-old Texas girl dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba
More TOP STORIES News