uber

Uber surcharge: Ride, delivery fuel fee to offset rising costs, gas prices

EMBED <>More Videos

Uber surcharge: Ride, delivery fuel fee to offset rising costs, gas prices

Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers.

The temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location, the company announced Friday.

It will take effect on Wednesday. All the money will go directly to drivers, San Francisco-based Uber said. The surcharge will be in effect for at least 60 days, after which Uber said it will assess the situation.

RELATED: Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?

The surcharges are based on the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state, Uber said.

As Russia's war in Ukraine has intensified, U.S. gas prices have reached record levels. The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 a gallon this week as President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil, gas and coal in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The amount of U.S. gasoline in storage fell last week as demand starts to increase with summer approaching. The increase in gas demand and the lower trend in inventories also are contributing to rising prices at the pump.

RELATED: Chicago Uber, Lyft prices could drop as rideshares add thousands of drivers

A spokesperson for Uber rival Lyft didn't immediately respond to a question Saturday on whether it was considering a similar move.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygas pricesu.s. & worlduber
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UBER
Silicon Valley cuts service, restricts access to Russia
Big SF companies pledge to bring workers back to office in March
Uber now allows customers to see their ratings from drivers
SFPD looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
How SF chef is cooking up support for Ukraine
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
'Miracle' baby weighing 1 pound, 4 ounces at birth goes home
Woman caught on video stealing $4K liquor from SJ restaurant
SF St. Patrick's Day Parade returns after 2-year pandemic pause
Merced PD looking for homicide suspect after child found dead in home
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Show More
Small town, big message: Guerneville holds Ukraine rally
Police: 2 stabbed inside NYC's Museum of Modern Art
First day of spring is next weekend
Russia's bioweapon conspiracy theory finds support in US
Trader Joe's recalls salads in California, 4 other states
More TOP STORIES News