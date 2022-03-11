California legislators unveil plan to avoid cutting UC Berkeley fall enrollment after court battle

RELATED: Judge orders UC Berkeley to freeze student enrollment over impact on neighborhoods
Enrollment was capped at Cal after some residents cited environmental laws to oppose building more student housing.
A bill introduced in the assembly on Friday would give universities more flexibility to comply with environmental laws.
If approved, the bill would take effect immediately.
That would prevent Cal from having to cut enrollment in the fall.
