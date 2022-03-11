UC Berkeley

California legislators unveil plan to avoid cutting UC Berkeley fall enrollment after court battle

Cal ordered to accept 3K fewer students for upcoming school year

BEREKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Legislators are working to help U.C. Berkeley avoid enrollment cuts after the university was ordered by the California Supreme Court to accept at least 3,000 fewer students than planned for the upcoming academic year.

Enrollment was capped at Cal after some residents cited environmental laws to oppose building more student housing.

A bill introduced in the assembly on Friday would give universities more flexibility to comply with environmental laws.

If approved, the bill would take effect immediately.

That would prevent Cal from having to cut enrollment in the fall.

The university has found ways to save as many undergraduate slots as possible, and does not actually have to slash enrollment by 3,000 students.





More TOP STORIES News