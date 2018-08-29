UC Berkeley police say report of person with gun was false alarm

Was working in Cesar Chavez. Heard loud screams. Was told to get out of the building ASAP. No word on the type of threat. Police are on the scene. #berkeley #bayareanews pic.twitter.com/5HmOlR6pAQ — Elena (@elenamateus0) August 29, 2018

U.C. Berkeley police say a report of a person with a gun was a false alarm, and that what appeared to be an armored guard on the campus prompted the alert.People were being asked to stay away from the area of MLK and Cesar Chavez Buildings and a student told ABC7 News they were being evacuated from the campus.The person was sighted near the Martin Luther King Jr. and Cesar Chavez student buildings in Lower Sproul Plaza. Police sent an alert about the sighting to students at 11:50 a.m. UC Berkeley officials said on Twitter at 12:03 p.m. that both buildings are currently on lockdown.Police searched the buildings but did not find anyone matching the description.