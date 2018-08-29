UC Berkeley police say report of person with gun was false alarm

EMBED </>More Videos

U.C. Berkeley police say a report of a person with a gun was a false alarm, and that an armored guard on the campus prompted the alert. (@elenamateus0/Twitter)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
U.C. Berkeley police say a report of a person with a gun was a false alarm, and that what appeared to be an armored guard on the campus prompted the alert.

People were being asked to stay away from the area of MLK and Cesar Chavez Buildings and a student told ABC7 News they were being evacuated from the campus.


The person was sighted near the Martin Luther King Jr. and Cesar Chavez student buildings in Lower Sproul Plaza. Police sent an alert about the sighting to students at 11:50 a.m. UC Berkeley officials said on Twitter at 12:03 p.m. that both buildings are currently on lockdown.

Police searched the buildings but did not find anyone matching the description.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsevacuationsafetywarningUC BerkeleyBerkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
$30,000 in merchandise stolen from Apple store in Walnut Creek
Boy with special needs gets gifts from Bay Area sheriff's office
Bill extending nightlife hours in San Francisco, Oakland passes through Assembly
McCain funeral: Senator to lie in state Wednesday
Fugitive wanted for killing girl during Menlo Park street race extradited from Guatemala
Get paid to eat avocados for LLU, UCLA health study
Bail Bonds businesses say thousands of Californians will lose their jobs under new reform law
A JEDI IN REAL LIFE: Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy
Show More
Philly detective under investigation for racially-charged letter
AccuWeather Forecast: Still mild, for now...
Oakland Raiders pledge $250K to save Oakland youth sports eliminated by OUSD
How Robin Williams' watchful eyes may help heal us
Homeless man suing couple over $400,000 GoFundMe campaign
More News