UC Berkeley ordered to accept at least 3,000 fewer students for upcoming academic year

Thursday's decision is the result of a legal battle with a residents group called Save Berkeley Neighborhoods that sued the university for failing to address the effect of increased student enrollment on housing, homelessness, traffic, and noise.
An Alameda County Superior Court in August sided with the Berkeley residents, suspending a proposed faculty housing and classroom construction project, and ordered the campus to limit enrollment to its 2020-2021 level of just over 42,000 students.
The school sent letters to applicants saying it would need to cut undergraduate enrollment by at least 3,000 students, sending prospective students and their families into a panic.
An appeals court last month denied UC's request to lift the enrollment freeze as the case continues. The decision prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to file a friend of the court brief asking the California Supreme Court to block the enrollment cap, saying in a statement that a lawsuit should not "get in the way of the education and dreams of thousands of students who are our future leaders and innovators."
Statement for UC Berkeley:
We are extremely disheartened by today's ruling by the Supreme Court of California, which leaves intact a lower court order that will reduce and then freeze enrollment at 2020-2021 levels and prevent thousands of students who would have been offered in-person admission to the University of California, Berkeley, this fall from receiving that offer.
This is devastating news for the thousands of students who have worked so hard for and have earned a seat in our fall 2022 class. Our fight on behalf of every one of these students continues.
State Senator Scott Wiener has responded on Twitter, saying it's tragic that California allows courts and environmental laws to determine how many students UC is allowed to educate. He has a bill to streamline university housing project approval.
Seeking Legislative Relief
Looking ahead, we are engaged with state leaders to identify possible legislative solutions that could address the significant impacts of the lower court's ruling on enrollment decisions at UC Berkeley and other campuses. We know that access and opportunity for prospective UC students remains a priority not just for the university but also the state's policymakers, as reflected in the recent state budget proposal for enrollment at UC.
Strategies to Allow UC Berkeley to Admit Freshman and Transfer Applicants Are Not Ideal
At the same time, we are preparing to implement the mandated enrollment reduction in case there is no timely fix. Our implementation strategies will focus on mitigating the harm to prospective students, largely by increasing online enrollment and/or asking new, incoming students to delay enrollment until January 2023. While these strategies will enable UC Berkeley to make available as many enrollment seats as we can, the lower court order leaves us with options that are far from ideal. We will also prioritize California residents for fall in-person undergraduate enrollment, as well as our commitment to transfer students
We are a residential university and we would like all students to have a full, rich in-person experience starting in the fall when all of their classmates enroll. However, we believe this effort is preferable to drastically reducing the number of offers of admissions and denying so many students a Berkeley education. We have designed this strategy so that if the legislature provides relief very soon, we can pivot to making more in-person offers for the fall.