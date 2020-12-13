Education

Top officials at some UC schools call for tuition increase amid COVID-19 budget shortfalls

LOS ANGELES -- Officials at the majority of University of California campuses are calling for its regents to consider a tuition increase for the 2022 school year due to drops in revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chancellors and senior officials at five of the nine UC schools said that a $300 million budget cut and depressed revenues amid the pandemic have made a tuition increase a necessity, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

RELATED: National data shows fewer students applying to college early during COVID-19 pandemic

The UC regents have increased tuition just once since 2011.

The looming budget crisis has forced schools to borrow, halt hiring, make cuts and, at UC Riverside, propose ridding of its entire athletic program, which has drawn hundreds of protest letters, emails and phone calls.

In-state undergraduate students currently pay over $12,000 per year in tuition and fees. Non-residents pay nearly an additional $30,000.

Last March, the regents were scheduled to vote on a five-year plan to raise tuition and fees that would have begun in the fall.

But the proposal did not take place after complications spurred on by the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: What's it like to live in a college dorm under COVID-19? It's a lot lonelier

Now, the soonest an increase in tuition can take place is 2022.

"We've been eating at our fat for a long time and what I'm saying now is that we're down to the bone,'' UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said. "Even though this is not a perfect time for a tuition increase, it is a good time to start thinking about it.''
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleseducationuceconomybudget cutsuc berkeleytuitioncovid 19 pandemicschool budgetcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area counties on standby to receive 1st batch of vaccine
Fremont neighborhood hosts drive-thru holiday light show
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
SF allows you to see 1 person from another household outdoors
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
30 retailers, restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2020
CDC officially allows COVID vaccine to be administered in US
Show More
SF photographer captures magical proposal
Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment
Bay Area hospitals prep for 1st COVID-19 vaccine delivery
Family says they were kicked off flight due to 2-year-old's mask violation
Virgin Galactic test flight aborted due to 'lost connection'
More TOP STORIES News