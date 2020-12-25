Health & Fitness

US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers

This undated, file image shows a plane taking flight.

ATLANTA -- The United States is going to require airline travelers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test first.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new restriction late Thursday.

The U.S. is the latest country to announce new restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain.

Airline passengers from the United Kingdom will have to get a negative COVID-19 test within three days of their flight and give the results to the airline.

The restriction goes into effect Monday.

The CDC said because of restrictions in place since March, air travel to the U.S. from the U.K. is down by 90%.
