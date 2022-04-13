test

EXCLUSIVE: I-580 shooting victim describes 'waiting to die' after bullet tore through his jaw
EMBED More News Videos

For the first time, we're hearing from Christopher Delacerda, who was shot on I-580 in Livermore on Jan. 27.



VIDEO: Sister of Oakland freeway shooting victim sends heartfelt plea
EMBED More News Videos

Families of Oakland freeway shooting victims are calling for action from elected officials to do something to stop the senseless violence on highways.



VIDEO:Son of former Cal athlete killed in I-880 shooting remembers his dad
EMBED More News Videos

The California Highway Patrol announced an arrest in Friday's I-880 freeway in Oakland which took the life of a Bay Area sports legend Gene Ransom.



VIDEO: CHP arrests suspect in connection to weekend freeway shootings
EMBED More News Videos

The CHP confirmed that it was a freeway shooting that caused Westbound I-580 in Livermore to temporarily shut down on Sunday.



VIDEO: Driver escapes I-580 road rage shooting safely, CHP says
EMBED More News Videos

Eastbound interstate 580 in Oakland is back open after being shut down for shooting investigation Tuesday that started from a road rage incident.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


VIDEO: ABC7 anchors talk about Crown law, wearing natural curly hair on TV
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 News anchors Kumasi Aaron and Jobina Fortson talk about having to straighten their hair and wear wigs to conform with a more European look in order to advance their journalism careers in television.



Take a look at the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia war.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


VIDEO: Who is Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy? Before 2019 election, former comedian played president on TV
EMBED More News Videos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a comedian-turned-politician, is galvanizing his country's citizens to stand up to a nuclear power.



VIDEO: Bay Area nonprofit trying to save volunteers, dogs stranded in Ukraine
EMBED More News Videos

As the war in Ukraine continues to unfold, Transform A Street Dog is working to get their volunteers and animals out of the country to safety.



VIDEO: SJ to cut ties with Russian Sister City in solidarity with Ukraine
EMBED More News Videos

San Jose City Hall was lit up with Ukrainian flag color Monday as the city says it is cutting ties with its Russian Sister City.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:



For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window


For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels







test

this is an H2 header


this is an H3 header


this is with the ul shortcode

  • test

  • test

  • test


this is without the ul shortcode
  • test

  • test

  • test
    • Report a correction or typo
    TOP STORIES
    LIVE: Gun safety group urges passage of gun safety legislation
    ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
    CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
    Yelp to cover travel expenses for workers seeking abortions
    Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
    Mountain View mom who abducted 5-month-old detained near Nevada border
    Free entry to national parks Saturday for National Park Week
    Show More
    Redding woman Sherri Papini admits she faked 2016 kidnapping
    Emaciated mountain lion cub rescued, treated at Oakland Zoo
    Bay Area district works to connect students with six-figure jobs
    Police identify another suspect in mass Sacramento shooting
    What we know about Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James
    More TOP STORIES News