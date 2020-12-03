u.s. & world

UN agency removes cannabis from strictest drug category

BERLIN -- The U.N. Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted Wednesday to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from a category of the world's most dangerous drugs, which could impact the global medical marijuana industry.

The Vienna-based U.N. agency said in a statement that it had voted 27-25, with one abstention, to follow the World Health Organization's recommendation to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from Schedule IV of the 1961 Convention on Narcotic Drugs, where it was listed with heroin and several other opioids.

The drugs that are on Schedule IV are a subset of those on Schedule I of the convention, which already requires the highest levels of international control. The agency voted to leave cannabis and cannabis resin on the list of Schedule I drugs, which also include cocaine, Fentanyl, morphine, Methadone, opium and oxycodone, the opiate painkiller sold as OxyContin,

Wednesday's vote therefore does not clear U.N. member nations to legalize marijuana under the international drug control system. Canada and Uruguay have legalized the sale and use of cannabis for recreational purposes, but many countries around the world have decriminalized marijuana possession.

The schedules weigh a drug's medical utility versus the possible harm that it might cause, and experts say that taking cannabis off the strictest schedule could lead, however, to the loosening of international controls on medical marijuana.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarijuanaunited nationscannabis watchu.s. & worlddrugs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Kenosha shooting suspect's case moves forward to trial
Walmart giving employees more than $700M in bonuses
Pelosi, McConnell discuss COVID-19 relief as pressure builds
Former presidents volunteer to get COVID-19 vaccine publicly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces regional stay-at-home order
Map: See your county's reopening status
Mysterious monolith appears at top of California hiking trail
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
'Hamilton' star sings a different tune but still sounds great
Vaccine cards will show who received COVID-19 shot
Bay Area surpasses 'summer surge' for most cases of pandemic
Show More
Bank of America fails to give answers about drained EDD accounts
Stanford students provide free laptops for kids
SoCal blaze prompts mandatory evacuations
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Map: Every COVID-19 testing site in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News