unemployment

Many more likely sought unemployment aid with layoffs still high amid coronavirus pandemic

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government will provide its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed and have remained high even as many businesses have reopened and rehired some laid-off workers.

The weekly toll of job cuts has steadily declined since the coronavirus first struck hard in March, forcing business closures and tipping the economy into recession. But last week's report on applications for jobless aid showed that the pace of decline had stalled at a high level, evidence that many companies are still shedding workers.

EMBED More News Videos

What are your rights if you're a furloughed worker? Here's what you can and cannot do.



Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.


In May, employers added 2.5 million jobs, and the unemployment rate fell from 14.7% to a still-high 13.3%. But the economy and the job market may struggle to sustain their recent gains amid the surge in new viral infections, which could cause a new round of business shutdowns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
EDD expert talks new extension program, best time to call
EDD benefits withheld until workers prove identities
Silicon Valley firms fear visa ban could limit investment
1.5 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom prepared to 'revert back' to stringent CA COVID-19 restrictions
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
1 dead, employee hospitalized after fight at Lucky supermarket in Antioch
Teen dressed as Batman brings relief to SJ homeless residents
EDD expert talks new extension program, best time to call
COVID-19 Diaries: Open For Business
Oakland Unified votes to eliminate district's police department
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area company lacking qualifications, receives nearly $50M in FEMA funding
San Jose mayor proposes wide-ranging police reform
Disneyland Resort delays reopening of Anaheim theme parks
Vallejo college resumes in-person classes with strict protocols 
SF school board approves eliminating police officers at public schools
More TOP STORIES News