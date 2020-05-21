unemployment

Millions more people likely sought US unemployment benefits

By Christopher Rugaber

Store for rent sign shows at the closed store in Chicago, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WASHINGTON -- The government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have left tens of millions of people unemployed but that have begun to slow as states allow some businesses to reopen and fewer companies slash jobs.

Millions more people likely filed for unemployment benefits last week, after 36 million sought aid in the previous eight weeks as the coronavirus forced employers to close and sent the economy into a deep recession.

The pace of layoffs has declined for six straight weeks, and some reopened businesses have rehired a portion of their laid-off employees. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains immense.

The continuing job cuts reflect an economy that is gripped by the worst downturn since the Great Depression. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the economy is shrinking at a 38% annual rate in the April-June quarter. That would be, by far, the worst quarterly contraction on record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Eligible unemployed workers kept from benefits by EDD website issues
Unemployment benefits out of reach for gig workers, self-employed
SF-based Uber cutting 3,000 more jobs in new round of layoffs
Survey shows Bay Area restaurants lost money from takeout, delivery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' son talks mental health amid pandemic
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
1,200 California pastors demand churches be opened
San Jose pushes for tougher rules on face coverings amid pandemic
Eligible unemployed workers kept from benefits by EDD website issues
3 injured in Arizona shopping center shooting
Show More
UCSF doctor predicts 'even anti-vaxers' will be lining up for COVID-19 vaccination
SF's The Stud closing down permanently after 55 years
Costco customer kicked out of store for refusing to wear mask
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News