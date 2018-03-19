Union City high school locked down for 2nd day over threatening graffiti

Students at James Logan High School in Union City were released early on Friday after being locked down for a second straight day. (KGO-TV)

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Students at James Logan High School in Union City were released early on Friday after being locked down for a second straight day.

Sky7 was over the school, where extra police were in place. The school says a student reported seeing threatening graffiti in a bathroom.

The same thing happened on Thursday, and the school was also locked down as a precaution.

Police said they didn't believe the threat to be credible.

James Logan High School is the largest school in Northern California.

