UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --Students at James Logan High School in Union City were released early on Friday after being locked down for a second straight day.
Sky7 was over the school, where extra police were in place. The school says a student reported seeing threatening graffiti in a bathroom.
The same thing happened on Thursday, and the school was also locked down as a precaution.
Police said they didn't believe the threat to be credible.
James Logan High School is the largest school in Northern California.
