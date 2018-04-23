Union City man allegedly killed by wife was previously arrested for domestic violence

Police said a man who was allegedly killed by his wife at a home in Union City was previously arrested for domestic violence. (KGO-TV)

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Police said a woman accused of fatally shooting her husband at a home in Union City Sunday night has been arrested.

Officers responded at 10:15 p.m. to a home on Feldspar Court, where they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

VIDEO: Union City police say woman accused of fatally shooting husband arrested
A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband at a home in Union City on Sunday night, according to police.



Police haven't said what the motive for the shooting was, but did say the couple has a history with police. In 2004, the 57-year-old victim in this case was arrested for domestic violence.

VIDEO: Grandma suspected of killing 2 and stealing woman's identity spotted in Corpus Christi


Police said they still have to notify the couple's three adult children, so they are not releasing any names at this time.

The homicide remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fonseca at (510) 675-5283. Tips can also be sent anonymously to (510) 675-5207 or at tipsunioncity.org.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
