Union City police chief's son accused of attacking Sikh man arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

The son of a Union City Police Department chief has been arrested in connection to an attack against a 70-year-old Sikh man. (KGO-TV)

MANTECA, Calif. (KGO) --
The son of a Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister has been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a Sikh man.

Tyrone McAllister, 18, was arrested on Wednesday.

A 71-year-old man was walking in a park in Manteca when two men attacked him Monday.

Police say a 16-year-old teen was also arrested in connection to the attack.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects kicking the victim to the ground. After the victim gets up to defend himself, the same suspect kicks him back down to the ground.

RELATED: Arrests made after Sikh man severely beaten in Richmond

Police say the man does not speak English and could not tell officers what the men said to him.

Last week, two men beat a Sikh man in Keyes and spray-painted a neo-Nazi symbol on his truck in what police are treating as a hate crime.

Surjit Malhi says he was putting up campaign signs for local Republicans when two men ambushed him.

In a statement from the Union City Police Department, Chief Mcallister and his wife worked with Manteca Police Department to help track down and arrest Tyrone.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackarrestviolencecrimesurveillance cameraUnion City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Mountain lion caught on camera in San Mateo
VIDEO: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion
Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault conviction
New York City approves cap on Uber, Lyft cars
49ers to honor Dwight Clark with season-long celebration
San Jose non-profit group helping to educate children in Sierra Leone
Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
Jury deliberations begin in case against Monsanto over Roundup
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Hollywood reacts to new popular film Oscars category
Upper Lake residents return home after wildfire, but breathing isn't easy
Holy Fire burns 4,129 acres near Trabuco Canyon; 5 percent contained
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
More News