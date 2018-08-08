Union City police chief's son accused of attacking Sikh man arrested

The son of a Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister has been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a Sikh man.Tyrone McAllister, 18, was arrested on Wednesday.A 71-year-old man was walking in a park in Manteca when two men attacked him Monday.Police say a 16-year-old teen was also arrested in connection to the attack.Surveillance video shows one of the suspects kicking the victim to the ground. After the victim gets up to defend himself, the same suspect kicks him back down to the ground.Police say the man does not speak English and could not tell officers what the men said to him.Last week, two men beat a Sikh man in Keyes and spray-painted a neo-Nazi symbol on his truck in what police are treating as a hate crime.Surjit Malhi says he was putting up campaign signs for local Republicans when two men ambushed him.In a statement from the Union City Police Department, Chief Mcallister and his wife worked with Manteca Police Department to help track down and arrest Tyrone.