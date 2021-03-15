Union City police searching for missing 10-year-old girl with autism

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Union City police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who they say is at risk due to autism and possible schizophrenia.The girl, described as Black with brown hair and eyes, was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday near Comet Circle wearing a T-shirt, acid-wash blue jeans and a grey jacket.She may also have her school laptop.If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate this missing child, please call 911 or contact the police at510-471-1365.