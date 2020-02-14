Union City police to give update on deadly shooting of 2 boys

By Anser Hassan
UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- After months of investigating, Union City police may finally have a break in a case involving a fatal shooting that left two young children dead in Union City.

On Friday morning, Union City Police Chief Jared Rinetti will be joined by Mayor Carol Dutra-Vernaci and California State Attorney General Javier Becerra with an update that could involve information about the suspects and evidence seized.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of November 23.

The two boys, ages 11 and 14, were gunned down as they sat in a parked minivan in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School.

Police have determined that two suspects are involved based on surveillance video from a nearby home. In January, a $10,000 reward was offered with information in the case.

The Union City Police Department says they have spent, "countless hours and resources on this case to bring justice to the families of the victims and closure for the community."
