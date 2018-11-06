Union City police are investigating an attempted murder case in which they say a man brutally stabbed his neighbor as she tried to leave for work on Monday.Around 8:39 a.m., 22-year-old Chad Parker of Union City allegedly approached the woman in her carport as she was getting into her car.Parker explained to her that he thought his mail might have gotten mixed up with hers, and asked if they could check."Parker and the victim live close to each other, and it is unknown if Parker used this excuse as a ploy," police said.The victim told him she was leaving for work and they could check later, according to police.This is when Parker reportedly reached into the driver's side of the car and attacked."Parker stabbed and sliced the victim numerous times. Parker pulled her out of her vehicle and began kicking her," police said. "Parker then walked away only to come back to resume kicking her in the head and stabbing her in the chest."Police believe Parker went home to try and get rid of any evidence of the alleged attack.Parker may have been trying to rob the victim, then tried to kill her when the robbery failed, according to police.The victim's injuries are life-threatening, police said. She is at Eden Hospital where she is in critical, but stable condition.Officers say the victim fought hard to protect herself."The victim fiercely fought against her attacker by warding off knife strikes, and multiple kicks, all while attempting to bring attention to her attack by honking her vehicle horn," they said. "The victim's will to survive is commendable."Parker was booked at Santa Rita Jail on the following charges:- Attempted robbery- Attempted murder- Aggravated mayhemThis is an active attempted murder investigation and detectives are asking the community for help. If you have any information about this incident, they ask that you please call the Union City Police Tips Line at 510-675-5207 or email at tips@unioncity.org.