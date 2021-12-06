  • Watch Now

Unlimit yourself at After Dark Thursday Nights at the Exploratorium!

KGO logo
Tuesday, October 1, 2024 1:55AM
kgo

Make the Pier your playground at After Dark (18+) at the Exploratorium! Enter for your chance to win a Dual After Dark Membership and a $50 store gift card! Five winners will also receive a pair of tickets.

No kids allowed - but you can still act like one. Unplug and play with 700+ interactive exhibits exploring science, art, and perception. Get inquisitive, grab a drink, and let the DJ set the vibe. Thursdays 6-10pm.

Enter the Exploratorium sweepstakes by simply clicking on the ENTER HERE button below.

Enter daily, Tuesday, 10/1 through Tuesday, 10/15 at 11:55 p.m. PT.

Official Rules

