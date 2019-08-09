Unsealed search warrant reveals details on Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- A newly unsealed search warrant is revealing more details about the 19-year old who went on a shooting rampage at the "Gilroy Garlic Festival."Our media partner "The Mercury News" reports police discovered a second semi-automatic assault rifle in the shooter's home.The also found three magazines holding about 30 rounds each.A search of the 19-year old's car turned up a passport and a "Gilroy Garlic Festival" pamphlet.Officers also found a clown mask and an open bottle of Jack Daniels.A motive for the attack that killed three people and wounded 16 others is still unclear.