Caught on camera: Man appears to pull out rifle, aim at protesters in Southern California

UPLAND, Calif. -- A scary moment was caught on camera in Upland when a man pulled a rifle out of a truck and aimed it at protesters.The man can be heard yelling at the group to "back off" and then puts the rifle back in the truck.That's when a scuffle breaks out between some of the protesters in the middle of the road.Upland police said on Monday night that they were able to find and arrest the man who pulled the gun.