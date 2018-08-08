The River Fire has burned 48,000 acres and is more than 80 percent contained. The Ranch Fire has burned 250,000 acres and is 46 percent contained.
Combined, that's nearly 470 square-miles.
With the fire still burning, the air quality isn't great for people in the area.
Air quality in Lakeport has been so bad that the city has given out 25-hundred masks in the past three days---and that in a city of approximately 5-thousand. Usually, Lakeport ranks in the top-5 for clean air nationally. #abc7now #MendocinoComplexFire pic.twitter.com/Bu6n4xBk0H— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 8, 2018
Lake County measured progress against the Mendocino Complex fires by increments Wednesday.
"Yeah, as we left, we saw flames and it was a little disconcerting," said one resident.
But being back doesn't always mean getting back. Exhibit A: when you beat your mailman to the post office. "Well, it's in the box but we can't get to it," lamented Diane Tunquist.
Exhibit B: When all you know and see remains obscured by smoke so thick that you might need a compass to find your bearings.
In Upper Lake, some evacuees from the #MendocinoComplexFire returned to homes and offices, today. Some, not all. Ed Riddle had help returning legal files from the back of a pick-up. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Z4LcMmXmnx— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 8, 2018
"I live on a mountain. I usually see everything for miles," said Wilma Wilder of Lakeport. "They are not visible right now."
"Is it a strange feeling?"
"Definitely."
This is what happens when the fires burn and smoke billows into the air. When winds die, that same smoke settles in this basin.
It is spectacularly unnerving. Pollution here averages less than 10 micrograms per cubic meter.
On Wednesday, Doug Gearhart from the Air Quality Management District measured it in excess of 100 -- unhealthy.
"We won't be number three anymore after this fire," said Doug.
"It has been more than a little disconcerting," said attorney Ed Riddle as he returned files to his evacuated office in Upper Lake. Some residents have yet to see their homes. #MendocinoComplexFire #abc7now pic.twitter.com/MIYkoXXZDe— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 8, 2018
The smoke is so thick that Lakeport has given away 2,500 respirator masks the past few days in a city of roughly 5,000.
Karen Thompson took three of them. "I was evacuated a week ago. Now I go out, come back. I don't do anything I don't have to."
These conditions will disappear when Lake County get some kind of a breeze.
But there's a trade-off. Those same winds might get these massive fires growing again.
Pick your poison.
Mandatory evacuations were reduced to an evacuation advisory for the communities of Upper Lake, Nice, Lucerne, Glenhaven, and Clearlake Oaks. Residents in these areas can now return home. Hwy. 20 is now open to all traffic.
CAL FIRE says it'll be another three and a half weeks before firefighters have the wildfires under control.
