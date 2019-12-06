UPS truck driver killed in Florida hostage situation, police shootout identified

The innocent UPS driver who was killed after a hostage situation and police shootout in South Florida Thursday was identified as Frank Ordonez. (Ordonez Family/Facebook)

MIAMI -- The innocent UPS driver who was killed after a hostage situation and police shootout in South Florida Thursday was identified as Frank Ordonez.

Ordonez's truck was carjacked by two men involved in a Coral Gables jewelry store robbery who then fled with him inside the vehicle, police said.

After a police chase, the UPS truck finally stopped in one of the middle lanes of a busy roadway, where a shootout with officers began.

Ordonez and another innocent bystander were killed by the gunfire, along with the two suspects, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Alexander and 41-year-old Ronnie Jerome Hill.

UPS said Ordonez, 27, joined the company in 2016. He started off as a package handler and then worked as a driver. His stepfather told ABC News Ordonez began working a new route two days ago and was planning to become a full-time driver in January.

"We are deeply saddened that UPS service provider Frank Ordonez passed away from a senseless act of violence on December 5, 2019. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and the other innocent victims involved in this incident," UPS said in a statement.

Ordonez leaves behind two daughters, ages three and five.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
miamifloridapolice chasefatal shootingcar chaseofficer involved shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NAS Pensacola shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman
AccuWeather forecast: Heavy rain today and tomorrow
Officials tell residents in Kincade Fire Zone to prepare for possible flooding
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
WATCH IN 60: Viral kids meet Lizzo, SantaCon, offices at Westfield Centre
Students behind the viral remix of 'Truth Hurts' meet Lizzo
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Show More
With Authority: Tackling Evan Weaver of the California Golden Bears
Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
Police arrest 2 Fairfield residents for 2 Lafayette home invasion robberies
Atmospheric River to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News