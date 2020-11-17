UPS will allow employees to have natural Black hairstyles, beards, report says

SAN FRANCSICO -- UPS is changing its employee policy to allow workers grow beards and have natural Black hairstyles "such as afros, braids, curls, coils, locs, twists and knots," according to the Wall Street Journal.
UPS confirms to ABC7 News that it's updating its uniform and appearance guidelines allow for a "wider array of hair styles, facial hair and other personal appearance preferences."
RELATED: California Crown Law: ABC7 anchors open up about new law, wearing natural curly hair on television
In June 2019, California passed a bill stopping employers from discriminating against people for their natural hair style.
In the case of UPS, some employees have been calling on the delivery company to take action for years, even starting a petition to allow facial hair.
"Many United Parcel Service drivers desire to have a beard, but it is strictly against the dress code because those in leadership positions at UPS believe that beards may be offensive to the public," the petition said, "Times have changed since the guidelines against facial hair were established. It's the 21st century and it's time for a change in the dress code!"
RELATED: Walmart will no longer lock up 'multicultural' hair and beauty products in wake of protests
UPS says its CEO, Carol Tomé, listened to feedback from employees and issued the following statement to ABC7 News about the change in policy:
"UPS is excited to share with our employees that we've updated our uniform and appearance guidelines. These changes reflect our values and desire to have all UPS employees feel comfortable, genuine and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public. At UPS, we are not only rethinking and reinventing how we provide service to our customers, but we're also determined to continue to make UPS a great place to work for all of our more than 500,000 employees around the world. Our CEO, Carol Tomé, listened to feedback from employees and heard that changes in this area would make them more likely to recommend UPS as an employer. Our updates allow for a wider array of hair styles, facial hair and other personal appearance preferences, and are another example of our People Led strategy to make UPS an even better place to work."
UPS will allow employees to have natural Black hairstyles, beards, report says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More