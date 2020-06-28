Crews battle fire in Marin County, southbound US 101 closed

Crews are on scene of 1/4 acre fire near 100 block of Drake Avenue. Forward progress stopped, although lingering smoke is impacting #MarinCity and #Sausalito. Southern Marin, Central Marin, Mill Valley Fire Depts and @MarinSheriff assisting. #MarinCounty pic.twitter.com/OIeVawx2xL — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) June 28, 2020

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The southbound lane of Highway 101 is closed due to a fire burning alongside the freeway near the Marin City onramp to southbound 101.Southbound traffic is diverted off to the Marin City exit and northbound traffic is diverted off to Alexander Ave.The fire was first reported around 10:20 p.m. and a sig alert was issued around 10:40 p.m.At 11 p.m. authorities opened up all northbound lanes.