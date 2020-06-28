traffic

Crews battle fire in Marin County, southbound US 101 closed

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The southbound lane of Highway 101 is closed due to a fire burning alongside the freeway near the Marin City onramp to southbound 101.

Southbound traffic is diverted off to the Marin City exit and northbound traffic is diverted off to Alexander Ave.

The fire was first reported around 10:20 p.m. and a sig alert was issued around 10:40 p.m.

At 11 p.m. authorities opened up all northbound lanes.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
