US 101 deck replacement at Alemany Circle expected to create traffic delays in San Francisco

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The U.S. 101 deck replacement in San Franciso is expected to create a traffic nightmare this summer. Wednesday night is the first of three community meetings to let residents and businesses know what to expect.

Corrosion, cracking and failures are three reasons the Alemany Deck will be demolished and reconstructed this July.

The work will happen near the I-280/US 101 interchange on U.S. 101 at Alemany Circle.

Caltrans estimates more than 240,000 vehicles travel the Alemany Interchange each day.

Eileen Maxey is in one of those vehicles. Her car is pretty much her mobile office. Maxey works as a territory manager for appliance distributor Purcell Murray

"It's probably going to add a considerable amount to my already long commute everyday," said Maxey.

Work is expected to begin July 7 and lasts through July 28.

"I'm not so sure nothing ever starts on time or finishes on time," said Lydia Patubo, Manager of Flowercraft Garden Center.

Patubo worries her customers won't want to be bothered.

"Something like this is really going to negatively impact us," said Patubo.

"We're going to lose a lot of business," she continued.

RELATED: Caltrans cleans up Concord Park & Ride

During the project, lane capacity will be reduced from 3 to 2 lanes northbound and a 35 mile per hour speed limit, down from 50 mph, will be enforced at all project detours.

Traffic will be detoured through Alemany to an off and on-ramp with major delays during peak commute hours according to Caltrans.

"I am very sympathetic to the businesses and the residents in the area when there is construction but I think people want a magic cure like in the middle of the night it's just all gonna be fixed voila that's not gonna happen," said Lisa Burton, Flowercraft Garden Customer.

Caltrans says driver safety is at the heart of the project.

"I mean we have a crumbling infrastructure here and we all understand improvements need to be made it's just the timeliness of it is going to hurt and there's nothing we can do about it right," said Patubo.

Once completed, drivers will benefit from a smoother roadway and a structurally sound deck.

Caltrans recommends to plan ahead, avoid driving U.S. 101, carpool, take transit and bike or work from home.

The public meetings are held in San Francisco on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on 350 Girard Sreet, Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Willie Brown Jr. Middle School on 2055 Silver Avenue and Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1-3 p.m. at Bernal Heights Neighborhood Center on 515 Cortland Avenue.

