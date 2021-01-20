presidential inauguration

Capitol police officer hailed hero during riot accompanies Kamala Harris at inauguration

WASHINGTON -- A Capitol police officer hailed as a hero for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol accompanied Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the inauguration in Washington on Wednesday.

Officer Eugene Goodman confronted the insurrectionists and led them away from Senate chambers moments after Vice President Mike Pence was escorted from the Senate chamber as the rioters stormed the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman will escort Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the inauguration.



Goodman is a Black man and was facing an overwhelmingly white mob.

SEE ALSO: Bipartisan bill would honor officer who fended off rioters during Capitol siege
The bipartisan bill introduced would honor U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who served with the XVII Airborne Corps, with the Congressional Gold Medal.



He is the only officer seen for a full minute on widely circulated footage captured by a news reporter.

In the video, Goodman stands in front of the rioters and walks backward as the group follows him to a second-floor hallway, where other officers finally assist him.

A police spokeswoman says Goodman's plainclothes assignment to accompany Harris "is a ceremonial role.
