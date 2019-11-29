rock climbing

US climber Brad Gobright dies in Mexico after falling nearly 1,000 feet

MEXICO CITY -- Civil defense officials in northern Mexico reported Thursday that California mountain climber Brad Gobright died in a fall.

The fall occurred Wednesday at an almost sheer rock face known as Sendero Luminoso on the El Potrero Chico peak near the northern city of Monterrey.

The Nuevo Leon state civil defense office said Gobright fell about 300 meters (yards).

The publication Rock and Ice described Gobright, 31, as a native of Orange County, California, who was "one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world."

Mexican officials said Gobright was accompanied by another foreign climber when the accident occurred. The civil defense office described the area as "inaccessible."

In a statement, the office said, "we extend our sympathies and support to the rock climbing community."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicofatal fallrock climbingu.s. & worldfamous death
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROCK CLIMBING
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
10-Year-Old Climbs El Capitan in Yosemite
10-year-old becomes youngest person in history to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
Bay Area mountain climber reacts to 11 climber deaths on Everest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UK police: Several wounded in stabbing near London Bridge
5 arrested after armed robbery outside Target in Fremont
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River event this weekend
Broken water main floods homes in SF's Potrero Hill
Some stores start Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving with pressure from online competition
San Jose family with terminally ill son gets holiday decorations stolen, then big surprise
Show More
Special 'thank you' to those working this Thanksgiving holiday
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
1st Atmospheric River of season to hit Bay Area this weekend
VIDEO: Turkey saves driver from ticket in Livermore
ABC7 partners with Bay Area food banks for annual food drive
More TOP STORIES News