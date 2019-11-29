US climber Brad Gobright dies in Mexico after falling nearly 1,000 feet

MEXICO CITY -- Civil defense officials in northern Mexico reported Thursday that California mountain climber Brad Gobright died in a fall.The fall occurred Wednesday at an almost sheer rock face known as Sendero Luminoso on the El Potrero Chico peak near the northern city of Monterrey.The Nuevo Leon state civil defense office said Gobright fell about 300 meters (yards).The publication Rock and Ice described Gobright, 31, as a native of Orange County, California, who was "one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world."Mexican officials said Gobright was accompanied by another foreign climber when the accident occurred. The civil defense office described the area as "inaccessible."In a statement, the office said, "we extend our sympathies and support to the rock climbing community."