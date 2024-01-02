Migrant encounters reach all-time high along southwest border with over 300K encounters last month

It comes as the Justice Dept. is threatening to sue Texas.

There were 302,000 encounters along the southwest border in December, marking the highest monthly total ever recorded, sources told ABC News.

Sources stressed the numbers are preliminary and could change.

The preliminary monthly numbers are the highest on record, according to CBP data.

The numbers -- a hot-button election year topic -- come as the Justice Department threatened to sue the state of Texas over its passage of SB. 4, which allows for state and local law enforcement to apprehend anyone who they believe is in the country illegally.

DOJ says it intends to sue on Wednesday if Texas doesn't "forbear enforcement of SB 4."

President Joe Biden "is destroying America," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in response to the threat of a DOJ lawsuit.

"The Biden Admin. not only refuses to enforce current U.S. immigration laws, they now want to stop Texas from enforcing laws against illegal immigration," Abbott posted on X on Thursday. "I've never seen such hostility to the rule of law in America."

House Speaker Mike Johnson and other congressional Republicans are headed to the border on the same day the lawsuit is intended to be filed. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is set to visit the border next week.

Biden sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mayorkas to Mexico last week to meet with the country's president and their Mexican counterparts as both countries struggle to address urgent issues posed by surging irregular migration.

There are many factors as to why there has been an increase in the number of migrants along the border, experts note.

Smugglers and bad actors driven purely by profit will use anything to drive folks north -- including possible or perceived changes in migration policies (just like they did with Title 42, possible government shutdowns, and other events) -- to prey on vulnerable migrants, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

Leaders in Mexico announced a strategy to deal with the influx of migrants at the U.S. border.

Additionally, a different law enforcement source told ABC News that the holidays play a factor, and anecdotally, there is misinformation about CBP One app, used by asylum seekers to schedule appointments, shutting down. CBP One, established by DHS to help with the processing of migrants earlier this year, is not shutting down, the source said.

Fake travel agencies emerging in cities like Dakar, Senegal, are also advertising travel to the U.S., according to a CBP official. They advertise visa-free travel to Europe for the Senegalese, which would then open up travel to the Western hemisphere if the offers were legitimate. These "travel agencies" sell complete packages to connect them to a smuggling organization that will then facilitate their movement up to the border, the CBP official said.

The top CBP official said they drop migrants off in remote locations to divert CBP resources.

"These smugglers are recklessly putting migrants into harm's way: in remote locations across the border, onto the tops of trains, or into the waters of the Rio Grande River," Troy Miller, the acting commissioner of CBP, said in a statement.

A different CBP official said smugglers and bad actors attempt to overwhelm border patrol to "guarantee" release of migrants.

ABC News' Quinn Owen and Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.

