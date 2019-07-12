U.S. soccer player Allie Long's L.A. hotel room burglarized

LOS ANGELES -- Allie Long, a soccer player on the United States women's national team, had jewelry, money and other items stolen from her Los Angeles hotel room, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

One of the items stolen, a key to New York City that she was given as part of Wednesday's World Cup celebration, will be replaced.

Long's room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel was burglarized when she and her husband left the room Wednesday night and the door was left ajar. The couple realized the items were missing Thursday.

There was no sign of forced entry into the room because the door was ajar.

"After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one," Long tweeted late Thursday.


Bill de Blasio replied: "Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered."



Long was at the ESPYs with other members of the U.S. women's national team Wednesday. The team won its fourth World Cup title last week.

The Los Angeles Police Department is reviewing video from the hotel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angelesburglarycelebritysoccer
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News