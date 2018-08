EMBED >More News Videos On this anniversary comes a worrisome warning. Researchers say if a major earthquake hit today, perhaps in Oakland, it would be far more dangerous.

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

USGS reports that a magnitude-3.2 earthquake hit Morgan Hill. There have been no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.The quake struck directly in Morgan Hill around 2:32 p.m.No further details were immediately available.