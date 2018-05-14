EARTHQUAKE

USGS reports magnitude-3.5 earthquake hits near Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

USGS reports that a magnitude-3.5 earthquake hit 2 miles northeast of Oakland at 7:18 p.m. There have been no immediate reports of any injuries or damage. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit about 2 miles east of Oakland just after 7:15 pm Monday.

If you were watching the Giants game at AT&T Park, you saw the camera shake.

VIDEO: USGS report: Bay Area quake could lead to massive loss of life, property
EMBED More News Videos

On this anniversary comes a worrisome warning. Researchers say if a major earthquake hit today, perhaps in Oakland, it would be far more dangerous.



In Hayward, Sophia Barahona-Lopez and her son Joseph were watching the Warriors game on TV.

"The house just shook, it went back and forth and I have a cockatiel named Lucky and he was flying around in his cage warning us before," said Barahona-Lopez.

VIDEO: New simulation shows destruction of 7.0 quake on Hayward Fault
EMBED More News Videos

In the next 30 years, scientists say there's a 1 in 3 chance of a major earthquake on the Hayward Fault, impacting millions across the East Bay.



"I was thinking to just duck and cover," added 14-year-old Joseph.

But, he said there wasn't enough time. The quake only lasted for a few seconds.

Bay Area commuters may not have felt the jolt-- but they felt the impact.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EMBED More News Videos

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.


BART put trains on hold temporarily for track inspection.

Muni went to manual mode for the same reason.
A notification from Alameda County reported no known damage or injuries.

Click here for more stories and videos related to earthquakes.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSbay areasafetyOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
VIDEO: How early quake warning system could save lives
EARTHQUAKE
7.0 earthquake strikes coast of Venezuela, prompting evacuations
Powerful quake rocks Indonesia's Lombok island, 39 dead
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
More earthquake
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News