USGS reports magnitude-6.3 earthquake hit off Oregon coast

COOS BAY, Ore. -- An underwater earthquake with an initial 6.3 magnitude has struck off the Oregon coast.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday no tsunami is expected from the temblor, which happened about 150 miles from land.
It was at a depth of about 5.4 miles (8.7 kilometers) underwater.
There were no reports of damage or injuries.
