earthquake

USGS reports magnitude-6.3 earthquake hit off Oregon coast

COOS BAY, Ore. -- An underwater earthquake with an initial 6.3 magnitude has struck off the Oregon coast.

PREPARE NORCAL: Emergency resources

The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday no tsunami is expected from the temblor, which happened about 150 miles from land.

It was at a depth of about 5.4 miles (8.7 kilometers) underwater.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonearthquakeusgsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes Lake County
Expert: Small earthquakes may be warning sign of larger one to come
Anchors Away! Are you ready for an earthquake?
4.7-magnitude quake strikes in SoCal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
AccuWeather Forecast: Mildest morning to coolest afternoon
FTA puts South Bay BART expansion plans on fast track
WATCH IN 60: BART extension, Millennium Tower settlement, keeping Juul away from minors
10 Democrats appear set for next debate on ABC
Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos
Tracking Dorian: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path
Show More
Judge to decide if SF man stays in jail despite plans to drop charges
Children of military, federal workers born overseas face new citizenship rule
SF residents question safety of new navigation center following nearby homeless condo attack
Suspicious graffiti prompts extra security at Pacifica high school
STICKER SHOCK: Most expensive home in San Francisco up for sale
More TOP STORIES News