Post Office warns states across US it may not be able to deliver ballots in time to be counted

By BRIAN SLODYSKO and AMY BETH HANSON

United States Postal Service trucks are lined up during the new coronavirus pandemic, Monday, April 13, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The U.S. Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, raising the possibility that millions could be disenfranchised.

Voters in several states also complained that some curbside mail collection boxes were being removed.

Even as President Donald Trump rails against widescale voting by mail, the post office is bracing for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The warning letters sent to states raise the possibility that Americans eligible for mail-in ballots this fall will not be able to use them even if they follow election rules.
