US Postal Service now accepting job applications at Bay Area drive-thru sites

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The United States Postal Service will be accepting job applications at drive-thru sites in the Bay Area on Monday and Tuesday. USPS is in process of looking for both permanent and seasonal workers for the holiday season.

Officials say the application drop-off locations will be located on 1300 Evans Avenue in San Francisco, and at 1150 North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma.

USPS employees working the drive-thru locations will adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Available positions at the Post Office include mail carriers and processing clerks.

Masks are required for all attendees and they must remain in their vehicles.

The postal service says hiring packets will also be distributed.

These application drop-off stations will be open from November 23 until November 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Current postings of job opportunities are available any time through the USPS website here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
