COMPLEX FIRE

Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires had extensive experience

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say a firefighter from Utah was injured while assisting with the Ranch Fire, the bigger of the two in the Mendocino complex. An emergency crew airlifted him to the hospital where he died. (Photo by Draper City Fire Department/Facebook)

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. --
A Utah firefighter who died battling the largest recorded wildfire in California history leaves behind a wife and 6-year-old son.

City of Draper Mayor Troy Walker told reporters Tuesday that Matthew Burchett was a battalion chief who joined the Salt Lake City suburb's fire department in May after 20 years with another agency in the area. He says the 42-year-old had extensive experience battling wildfires.

RELATED: Utah firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires

Walker had no details about Burchett's death. Authorities say Burchett died Monday night at a hospital after being injured in the Mendocino Complex Fire north of San Francisco.

He was one of five firefighters the city sent to California in early August.

Fellow Battalion Chief Bart Vawdrey says Burchett had worked other large fires and was hired to oversee Draper's wildland firefighting efforts because of his experience. He says Burchett was a good man with a dry wit.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfiresmokefirefighterscaliforniaComplex Firefirefighter killedfirefighter injuredfatal fireNorthern CaliforniaMendocinoUtah
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
COMPLEX FIRE
Cal Fire: Mendocino Complex Fires scorch 354,410 acres
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Utah firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More Complex Fire
Top Stories
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
SF couple sells home, quits jobs to travel the world
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
Yosemite reopens to visitors as crews make progress against wildfire
Bridge collapse in Italy kills at least 25, officials say
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
VIDEO: Deadly bridge collapse in Italy amid violent storm
Car crashes into pedestrians in London, terrorism suspect arrested
Show More
Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog', a 'lowlife'
2 million CA workers may be impacted by independent contractor changes
Pilots question how Seattle man was able to fly stolen plane
Cal Fire: Mendocino Complex Fires scorch 354,410 acres
Ghost Ship founder 'I can't get a fair trial,' seeks change of venue
More News