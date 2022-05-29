uvalde school shooting

Pres. Biden and first lady travel to Uvalde to honor victims of shooting at Robb Elementary

EMBED <>More Videos

Uvalde: President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden expected to visit Uvalde, Texas to pay respects to victims on Sunday

UVALDE, Texas -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday's mass school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

The White House said the Bidens would "grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific" shooting at Robb Elementary School. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would meet with the community and religious leaders and victims' families.

Jean-Pierre, the parent of an elementary school student, delivered an impassioned plea at the White House for lawmakers to come together to address gun violence.

"These were elementary school kids, they should be losing their first teeth not losing their lives," she said.

Asked about the propriety of the National Rifle Association going ahead with its planned conference in Houston this weekend, Jean-Pierre, said, "What is inappropriate is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association has proven time and time again, that they are contributing to the problem of gun violence, not trying to solve it."

"It's shameful that the NRA and their allies have stood in the way of every attempt to advance measures that we all know will save lives," she said.

Jean-Pierre echoed Biden, who in remarks Tuesday evening, spoke from personal experience about the pain of losing a child, and called on the country to tighten gun laws in response to the shooting.

"When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" he said. "Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?"

RELATED: Uvalde school shooting timeline: How deadly school shooting unfolded

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsschool shootingjill bidenvice president joe bidenuvalde school shooting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING
Texas school shooter was in classroom for 77 minutes
Uvalde school police underwent active shooter training 2 months ago
Arlene Alvarez family brings comfort to Uvalde children
'Is it worth my kid?' Parents of TX school shooting victim speak out
TOP STORIES
I-Team: 70% of TX have more gun dealers than mental care providers
New Marin Co. festival aims to educate about wildfire prevention
Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Suspect steals OPD patrol car, leading wild chase
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Flight cancellations kick off Memorial Day weekend
Show More
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right
SF officers fired their weapons killing 2 men fighting on ground
Texas survivor apologized to dad for blood on clothes, losing glasses
Young Bay Area activists call for action in wake of mass shootings
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
More TOP STORIES News